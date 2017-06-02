Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, June 4
8am Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Family Service with Communion at Market Rasen, followed by bring and share lunch.
June 5: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
June 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
June 7: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room.
June 8: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.
June 9: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led Service.
Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.
Glentham: 9.30am Family Church, Ian Hardcastle.
Market Rasen: Chapel Anniversary - 10.45am Kate Marr.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am United Service, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm Easter Offering service.
Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.
North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Church in Connect Groups; 6.30pm Church Prayer Meeting. Details: 01673 849941.
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.
Middle Rasen Group
10am All Age Worship at Faldingworth; 10.45am Joint Service at Middle Rasen Chapel.
June 7: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Tealby.
Kelsey Group
9.30am Communion at North Kelsey; 11am Family Communion at North Owersby.
Nettleton
6pm Evensong.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.
June 5: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
June 7: 10am Communion.
June 8: Communion at 7pm.
Binbrook Group
8am Communion at Wold Newton.
Barkwith Group
10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.
Waddingham Group
9am Communion at Grayingham; 9.30am Communion at Bishop Norton; 11am Parish Eucharist for Pentecost at Kirton Lindsey.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Communion at Spridlington; 6pm Evening Prayer at Owmby.
June 7: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.
June 9: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Wragby Group
8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland. 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.