Church listing

Church News EMN-141009-150043001

Services in the area from Sunday, June 4

8am Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Family Service with Communion at Market Rasen, followed by bring and share lunch.

June 5: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

June 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

June 7: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room.

June 8: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

June 9: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led Service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.

Glentham: 9.30am Family Church, Ian Hardcastle.

Market Rasen: Chapel Anniversary - 10.45am Kate Marr.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am United Service, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm Easter Offering service.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Church in Connect Groups; 6.30pm Church Prayer Meeting. Details: 01673 849941.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Middle Rasen Group

10am All Age Worship at Faldingworth; 10.45am Joint Service at Middle Rasen Chapel.

June 7: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Tealby.

Kelsey Group

9.30am Communion at North Kelsey; 11am Family Communion at North Owersby.

Nettleton

6pm Evensong.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.

June 5: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

June 7: 10am Communion.

June 8: Communion at 7pm.

Binbrook Group

8am Communion at Wold Newton.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.

Waddingham Group

9am Communion at Grayingham; 9.30am Communion at Bishop Norton; 11am Parish Eucharist for Pentecost at Kirton Lindsey.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Communion at Spridlington; 6pm Evening Prayer at Owmby.

June 7: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.

June 9: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland. 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.