Church listing

Services from Sunday, May 14

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 8.30am Communion at Market Rasen; 10am United Service for Christian Aid Week at Market Rasen. Guest speaker: Judi Perry (Christian Aid); 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood; 4pm - 6pm Messy Church at the Salvation Army.

May 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 17: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room.

May 18: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

May 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice at Market Rasen.

May 20 and 21: Open Churches weekend.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14, in the committee room ; 6.30pm Church Prayer Meeting.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

10.30am Circuit Service at Gainsborough. Guest preacher the Rev Steve Eild, ex-president of the Methodist Conference; 6pm Worship with Vision Worship Group at Glentham.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 4pm - 6pm Messy Church; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.

May 17: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway; 10.30am Family Service at Walesby, lay-led.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion.

Kelsey Group

9.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 11am Family Communion at North Kelsey; 6pm Celebration Service at South Kelsey.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Waddingham Group

9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Christian Aid Service at Kirton Lindsey.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.

Orthodox Christian Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard’s Orthodox Christian Church, Louth Cemetery.