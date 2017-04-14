Church listing

Services from Easter Sunday (April 16)
Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington
8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Iona Service at Market Rasen.
April 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
April 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room;7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.
April 20: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.
April 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Easter Sunday All Age Service in the Festival Hall.
More details: 01673 849941
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.
Caistor: 8am the Rev Sarah Parkin; 10.15am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle; 6pm Circuit Communion.
Middle Rasen: 9.30am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Sue Brown.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Elizabeth Childs.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
Easter Sunday: 9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood.
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.
Middle Rasen Group
6am Service of Light, with breakfast, at Middle Rasen; 9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Family Communion at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.
April 19: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.
Nettleton
9.30am Easter Eucharist.
Walesby Group.
6.30am First Light of Easter at Walesby Old Church; 9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 10.30am Family Service at Walesby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 3pm Evening Prayer at Claxby.
Kelsey Group
9am Easter Eucharist at North Kelsey; 11am Easter Eucharist Kirkby cum Osgodby; 6pm Easter Communion at South Kelsey.
Cabourne
10.30am BCP Communion
Binbrook Group
Easter Sunday: 8am Mass at Wold Newton; 6pm Mass at Swinhope.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at East Barkwith.
Waddingham Group
6am Dawn Service and Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9am Easter Family Communion at Grayingham; 11am Easter Family Communion at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.
Wragby Group
6am Service of Light at Rand; 9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby.
Orthodox Christian Church
Great and Holy Pascha: 10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard’s Orthodox Christian Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery, London Road, Louth LN11 9QP followed by Feast: All welcome. orthodoxlouth.co.uk