Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, January 29.

10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen.

January 30: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

February 1: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy at Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.

February 2: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

February 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Anne Coates.

Caistor: 10.15am Richard Alderson.

Glentham: 4pm Cafe Worship, the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen: 10.45am John K Ramm.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Louise Carr; 6pm Cynthia Bunch.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Malcolm Coates.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Karen Elvidge.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton

For more details contact Fr Robert Thacker on 01673 842323.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14, in the committee room; 6.30pm Church Prayer Meeting.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am United Service at Newton by Toft.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.

Nettleton

11am Group Communion at South Kelsey.

Walesby Group.

10.30am Group Communion at Normanby.

Kelsey Group

11am Group Communion at South Kelsey.

Binbrook Group

Parish Mass: 10am Binbrook; 11.15am Ludford.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at Sixhills.

Owmby Group

10.30am Joint Communion at South Carlton.

Waddingham Group

9am Service at Grayingham; 10.15am Joint Covenant Service at Waddingham Chapel; 11am Communion and Wholeness & Healing at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby.

Orthodox Christian Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard’s Orthodox Christian Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery, London Road, Louth LN11 9QP. All welcome.

orthodoxlouth.co.uk