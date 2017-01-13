Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, January 15

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

January 16: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy at Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.

January 19: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

January 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood. Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

For more details contact Fr Robert Thacker on 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am C of E-led service.

Caistor: 10.15am Ian Hardcastle; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Glentham: 9.30am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Liz Smith; 6pm Sue Brown.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Ian Hardcastle.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14, in the committee room; 6.30pm Church Prayer Meeting.

Information on 01673 849941.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Family service at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton by Toft; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

Caistor

8am Communion; 10.15am Communion at Caistor.

Kelsey Group

11am Morning Prayer at Kirkby-cum-Osgodby; 6pm Evening Prayer at North Kelsey.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 10.30am Family Christingle at Brookenby; 3pm Evening Prayer at Claxby; 4pm Evening Prayer at Kirmond..

Nettleton

9.30am Communion.

Binbrook Group

Parish Mass: 10am Binbrook; 11.15am Ludford; 6pm Swinhope.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Family Service at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for All at Bishop Norton; 11am Covenant Service at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby;11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 3pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.

Orthodox Christian Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard’s Orthodox Christian Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery, London Road, Louth LN11 9QP. All welcome.

January 21: Week of Prayer for Christian Unity - 10.30am Litya service: at St Aethelheard’s, as above. Followed by blessing of gifts, and hot drinks and mince pies.

More information at orthodoxlouth.co.uk