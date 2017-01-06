Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, January 8
8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood..
January 9: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
January 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy at Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.
January 12: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
January 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood. Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
For more details contact Fr Robert Thacker on 01673 842323.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am Own arrangements.
Caistor: 10.15am Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Glentham: 6pm United Covenant and Communion Service, the Rev Anne Coates.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Malcolm Coates.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm Own arrangements.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am All Age service in the Festival Hall; lunch together; 6.30pm Seeking His Presence.
Information on 01673 849941.
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.
Details: 01673 842859.
Middle Rasen Group
9am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.
Caistor
8am Communion; 10.15am Communion at Caistor; 6pm Evensong with hymns and music.
Kelsey Group
11am Group Communion at North Owersby; 6pm Celebration of Plough Sunday at South Kelsey.
Walesby Group.
9am Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Communion at Thoresway; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Family Service at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist-led service at Brookenby.
January 10: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.
Nettleton
9.30am Communion.
Binbrook Group
Parish Mass: 8.45am Wold Newton; 10am Binbrook; 11.15am Ludford.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at Sixhills; Joint plough service at Stamp’s barn, East Barkwith.
Owmby Group
8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 10.30am Sunday Special Sunday School at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham Methodist Chapel.
Waddingham Group
9am Communion for Epiphany at Grayingham; 9am Communion (said) at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.
January 11: 7pm Evening Prayers at Waddingham.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.
Orthodox Christian Church
10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard’s Orthodox Christian Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. All welcome.