Church listing

Church News EMN-141009-150043001

Services in the area from Sunday, January 8

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood..

January 9: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy at Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.

January 12: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

January 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood. Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

For more details contact Fr Robert Thacker on 01673 842323.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Own arrangements.

Caistor: 10.15am Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Glentham: 6pm United Covenant and Communion Service, the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Malcolm Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Covenant Service, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm Own arrangements.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Covenant Service, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am All Age service in the Festival Hall; lunch together; 6.30pm Seeking His Presence.

Information on 01673 849941.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.

Caistor

8am Communion; 10.15am Communion at Caistor; 6pm Evensong with hymns and music.

Kelsey Group

11am Group Communion at North Owersby; 6pm Celebration of Plough Sunday at South Kelsey.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Communion at Thoresway; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Family Service at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist-led service at Brookenby.

January 10: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion.

Binbrook Group

Parish Mass: 8.45am Wold Newton; 10am Binbrook; 11.15am Ludford.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills; Joint plough service at Stamp’s barn, East Barkwith.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 10.30am Sunday Special Sunday School at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham Methodist Chapel.

Waddingham Group

9am Communion for Epiphany at Grayingham; 9am Communion (said) at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.

January 11: 7pm Evening Prayers at Waddingham.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.

Orthodox Christian Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard’s Orthodox Christian Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. All welcome.