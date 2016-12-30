Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, January 1

10am Communion to mark the New Year at Market Rasen.

January 2: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

January 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.

January 5: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

January 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice at Market Rasen.

January 7: 10.30am - 1.30pm Messy Cathedral.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am C of E-led service.

Caistor: No service.

Glentham: 6pm Peter Atkinson.

Market Rasen: 10.45am United Service at Middle Rasen.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle.

Nettleton: No service.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Richard Alderson.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood. Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

For more details contact Fr Robert Thacker on 01673 842323.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14, in the committee room; 6.30pm Church Prayer Meeting.

Information on 01673 849941.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Details: 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

10am All Age Worship at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.

Caistor Group

10.15am Communion at Caistor.

No services at Grasby or Searby.

Kelsey Group

11am Group Communion at North Kelsey.

Walesby Group.

9am Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Tealby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby.

Nettleton

Binbrook Group

No services.

Barkwith Group

No services.

Owmby Group

10.15am Joint Family Eucharist at Scampton.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.

Orthodox Christian Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard’s Orthodox Christian Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. January 6: 10am Great Blessing of the Waters; 10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheards, as above; 12.30pm approx Lesser Blessing of the Waters at the River Lud.

All welcome. For more information visit orthodoxlouth.co.uk