Church listing

Services in the area from Christmas Eve

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

Christmas Eve: 10.30am Crib Service at Market Rasen; 11.30pm Communion at Market Rasen.

Christmas Day: 8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Family Service and Communion at Market Rasen.

December 29: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Christmas Eve: 3pm Family-friendly service at Caistor; 11.30pm Communion at Caistor.

Christmas Day: 9.30am United service with Middle Rasen at Market Rasen, the Rev Anne Coates; 10.15am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

Christmas Eve: 5pm Children’s Mass at Holy Rood; 7pm Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton; 11.30pm Carol Service and Midnight Mass at Holy Rood.

Christmas Day: 8.30am Said Mass at Holy Rood; 10am Mass at Caistor.

For more details contact Fr Robert Thacker on 01673 842323.

Market Rasen New Life

Christmas Eve: 10.30am Carols at the Co-op.

Christmas Day: 11am Together at Christmas in the Festival Hall.

Information on 01673 849941.

The Salvation Army

Christmas Eve: 5.30pm Carol Service.

Christmas Day: 10.30am Christmas Service.

For details call 01673 842859.

Middle Rasen Group

Christmas Eve: 5.30pm Nativity at Middle Rasen; 6pm Family Communion, with Methodists, at Faldingworth; 11.30pm Communion at Middle Rasen.

Christmas Day: 10.30am Family Communion at Middle Rasen.

Caistor Group

Christmas Eve: 4pm Christingle at Caistor; 6pm Christingle at Rothwell; 6.30pm Communion at Grasby; 10pm Christmas Communion at Swallow; 11.30pm Midnight Mass at Caistor.

Christmas Day: 9am Communion at Searby; 10.15am Communion at Caistor.

Walesby Group

December 24: 3pm Crib Service at Brookenby; 8pm Christmas Eucharist at Tealby.

December 25: 9am Communion and Carols at Normanby; 9.30am Carols and Readings at Stainton; 10.30am Family Communion at Walesby.

Kelsey Group

December 24: 11pm Group Christmas Eucharist at North Kelsey.

Christmas Day: 10am Family Communion at North Kelsey; 11am Family Eucharist at North Owersby.

Nettleton

December 24: 6pm Candlelit Carol Service.

Christmas Day: 10am Communion.

Binbrook Group

Christmas Eve: 11.30pm Midnight Mass and Blessing of the Crib at Binbrook.

Christmas Day: Solemn Mass - 9am at Wold Newton, 10am at Ludford.

Barkwith Group

Christmas Eve: 11.30pm Christmas Communion at East Barkwith.

Christmas Day: 10am Christmas Communion at Sixhills, with Archdeacon, the Ven Mark Steadmann.

Owmby Group

Christmas Eve: 4pm Crib Service at Spridlington; 11.30pm Midnight Mass at Glentham.

Christmas day: 9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Family Service at Owmby.

Waddingham Group with Kirton Lindsey

Christmas Eve: 6pm Carols Service at Kirton Lindsey; 11.30pm Midnight Mass at Kirton Lindsey.

Christmas Day: 9am Family Communion at Grayingham; 10am Family Communion at waddingham; 10am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

December 24: 4pm Crib Service by candlelight, with donkey, carols and short Nativity play, at Wragby - there are plenty of costumes, so any children who wish to take part can go along a few minutes before the start of the service to get dressed up; 11.15pm Communion by candlelight at Wragby.

Christmas Day: 9am Carols and Communion at Snelland; 9.30am United Christmas Morning Service at Wragby Methodist Church.

Orthodox Christian Church

December 24: 3pm Great Vespers for the Nativity at St Aethelheard’s, Orthodox Christian Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery, followed by blessing of gifts, and hot drinks and mince pies. All welcome.

December 25: The Nativity according to the Flesh of Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ: 10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard’s. All welcome.