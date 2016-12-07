Christmas stock show at Louth’s Cattle Market

Louth’s Cattle Market hosted its 87th annual Christmas Stock Show last week - an important event in Lincolnshire’s agricultural diary.

This year, 32 cattle and 84 sheep were on display at the county’s only remaining livestock market on December 1.

The event was well supported by the agricultural community, and judges had an entry of excellent quality livestock to judge.

The Champion beast on the day was a British Blue cross heifer owned by Clive Goulsbra of Authorpe.

The heifer was purchased by Lakings of Louth for 334p per kilo, a total of £2,358.

Mr Goulsbra received the Silver Challenge Rose Bowl for showing the champion beast.

Terry Davie won the unhaltered Champion Beast class with a British Blue cross steer that sold for 244p per kilo, a total of £1,609. The Silver Rose Bowl for Reserve Champion was won by P & B Hodgson & Son with a Limousin cross heifer that sold for 334p per kilo - a total £1,990 - to Lakings.

Meanwhile, the Silver Challenge Cup for the champion pen of lambs was won by Carol Allison. The three lambs, sold for £250 per head, were also bought by Lakings.

The Reserve Champion pen of 3 lambs was also won by Carol Allison of Thoresway and sold for £175 per head.

The 2014 Graham Lowry Memorial Trophy for “Best Presentation and Stockmanship” was won for the second year running by Shannon Graves and awarded by Amy Stubbs.

The Fossitt & Thorne Rose Bowl for the exhibitor who wins the most points was won by Carol Allison of Thoresway. The prizes were presented by the sponsors, Darren Franklin of Lloyds Bank Agriculture, Lee Bradbury of Forrester Boyd, Flora Bennett of Wilkin Chapman and Louise Todd. The Show was also sponsored by RBM Agriculture, Peacock & Binnington, James Street Vets, Louth Tyre Services, Frank B Forman & Sons Ltd., Phillips Animal Health, The Tractor Shop, Lincolnshire Motors, Woldmarsh, JPM Agriculture, Lincs Quality Beef and Lamb, Duckworths Isuzu, Rix, Masons Chartered Surveyors and Willsons Chartered Surveyors.

The Show organisers have thanked all of the sponsors and participants for their support.

There were a number of fundraising activities throughout the day, with around £2,500 raised for the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network and Air Ambulance.

Russell Jeanes, Prime Cattle Auctioneer, said: “The quality of the cattle and sheep in the show was very good this year, which was reflected in a strong trade on the day.

“The auctioneers would like to thank all our vendors and buyers for their continuing support, and we look forward to a successful 2017”.