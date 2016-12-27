Christmas Day visits for Rasen Mayor

Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews spent time visiting some of the community on Christmas Day. He dropped in to see residents at The Poplars and Waterloo House, worshippers at the New Life Church, and the Christmas Day lunch guests at the Salvation Army.

He dropped in to see residents at The Poplars and Waterloo House, worshippers at the New Life Church, and the Christmas Day lunch guests at the Salvation Army.

After the formal visits, there were also several individuals the Mayor regularly visits and went on to see on this special morning.