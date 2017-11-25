Christmas comes to Caistor for annual Lions’ craft and gift event

Members of Caistor and District Lions welcomed visitors to the town hall on Saturday in style - Victorian style.
Their ever-popular Victorian Craft Market saw more than 30 stalls full of gift ideas.
Having parked his sleigh outside, Santa was on hand to listen to the Christmas wishes of the boys and girls.
There was entertainment throughout the day too, from a variety of young singers bringing some seasonal sounds.
Once the shopping was done, there was time to sit back an enjoy some light refreshments served up by the Lions’ team manning the kitchen.
