Chocolate galore for children’s ward

An Easter egg amnesty was held at Market Rasen’s Slimming World Groups.

Group leaders Shona Drew and Annabelle Stemp managed to prise enough eggs off their members to fill two huge baskets.

The pair are pictured above when they visited Lincoln County Hospital to give the generously donated chocolate collection to the Rainforest Children’s Ward.

The slimming groups run in Rasen by Shona are on a Tuesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm and Wednesday at 9.30am in the Festival Hall and the groups run by Annabelle are on a Saturday morning in the Methodist Church.