Cheers! Festival set for success in Caistor park

Members of Caistor Lions are getting ready to man the pumps later this month for their second beer festival.

Last year’s inaugural event was a sell-out success and this year’s event promises to be even better, with 28 real ales available during the two day event.

Lincolnshire will be represented by Heckington’s 8 Sail Brewery, Batemans, Horncastle Ales, Tom Woods and the Lincolnshire Brewing Company.

In addition to a couple of regular favourites, Horncastle Ales have also brewed a special ale in memory of the much-missed Caistor Councillor Alan Caine.

There will also be beers from across the Midlands, Wales and Cornwall.

And for those who prefer wine, there will be reds, whites, rose and Prosecco to choose from.

Cider lovers and lager drinkers will also be catered for.

A full programme of music and entertainment will feature across the two days too.

Children’s entertainer Magic Adam will be weaving his own kind of magic throughout Saturday afternoon and there will be a repeat of last year’s very popular Tug of War competition.

Caistor Beer Festival kicks off in South Street Park at 5pm on Friday June 16, running to 11pm, and continues from noon to 11pm on Saturday, June 17.

Admission is £3, which includes a souvenir glass.

As always, money raised at this Lions’ event will go to support local good causes and charities.