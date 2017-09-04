Charity runners put best foot forward for North Lincolnshire hospice

A group of big-hearted charity runners are set to put their best foot forward to raise cash for a local hospice.

The 20-strong group will join thousands of runners in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne for the world’s biggest half marathon – the Great North Run – this Sunday, September 10.

They will set off from the iconic Tyne Bridge and complete their 13.1-mile challenge at the coastal resort of South Shields – all in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

Hospice Fundraiser Sharon Tune said: “We’re allocated charity spaces every year and our amazing supporters never let us down!

“This year, we’ve got a fantastic mix of novice half-marathon runners, as well as experienced long standing supporters, not just from the Scunthorpe area, but all around the UK.”

Based in Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, Lindsey Lodge Hospice is run as an independent charity to provide specialist care for patients with life limiting illnesses from North Lincolnshire.

It aims to provide specialist palliative care for day and inpatients to the highest standard, consisting of symptom management, emotional support and end of life care.

Sharon added: “On behalf of Lindsey Lodge, I’d like to say a massive thanks to all our runners for their hard work and commitment because as well as working hard to get sponsorship, they’ve been holding bake sales and tombolas – on top of all that training - to raise as much money as possible for our patients.

“We wish them all the very best of luck on the big day!”

For more information about the runners visit the Lindsey Lodge Hospice website: www.lindseylodgehospice.co.uk, where you can also find out more about the work of the hospice and any future fundraising challenges.