Charity cash from Osgodby garden fun

A summer garden party has raised £550 for charities helping people, and people with pets.

Fiona Antrobus held the event at her Osgodby home and was delighted with the support she received.

The money raised is being shared between Marie Curie and the Cinnamon Trust.

“The two charities go well together,” said Fiona.

“Everyone knows the good work Marie Curie nurses do, giving end of life care to people.

“I have had experience of caring for someone and we really couldn’t have done it without them.

“Less well-known is the Cinnamon Trust, which helps elderly or terminally ill people keep their pets with them, through their network of volunteers helping with dog walking, amongst other things, and fostering the animals if the owner needs to go into hospital.”

Sue North went along to collect the cheque for the Cinnamon Trust, she, like Fiona, is one of the volunteers who helps with fundraising and raising awareness of the charity.

Collecting the cheque on behalf of Marie Curie was fundraising manager Charlotte Jackson.

“We are very grateful to Fiona for this donation to help our work,” said Charlotte.

“Marie Curie now has a rapid response team who work outside the hours of the district nurses, as well as a support line and online community forum for the person, carers and family.”