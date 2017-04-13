Charities are stars of the Wragby Show

Another successful Wragby Show last September has now seen almost £7,000 being donated to local charities.

A presentation evening was held in The Heneage Arms at Hainton, where the cheques were handed out to charity representatives.

The Churches Conservation Trust received £2,000, to be used specifically for Goltho Church; £2,000 was also given to both Lincolnshire Blood Bike Services and the Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society.

A donation of £700 was gratefully received by Davina Ness on behalf of Wragby Pool and £25 went to both the Bright Sparks and Little Angels groups.

Wragby Guides received £230 to purchase a boiler for their camping trips.

Plans are now underway for the 2017 show, which will be held on Sunday September 3.