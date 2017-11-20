Chance to nominate your unsung heroes in West Lindsey

West Lindsey District Council is to host an event which gives special recognition to the unsung heroes working in the community.

Community organisations and individual volunteers make a huge contribution to lives across the district.

Support comes in a variety of ways including: providing transport to help people make hospital appointments, organising social events, running playgroups or befriending elderly and lonely people.

Chairman of the council, Coun Angela Lawrence said individuals and groups provide a network of much needed services, which is why the council is keen to recognise them at its 2018 Community Awards.

Coun Lawrence said: “The West Lindsey Community Awards provide an opportunity to recognise the unsung heroes in our communities.

“As chairman, I am privileged to be invited to attend many events throughout the district.

“Wherever I go, I am humbled by the amount of time, effort and care many residents give to a variety of groups and charities in their villages, parishes and towns. Without these volunteers our communities would not be the vibrant places that they are.

“We all know someone in our communities who deserve to be recognised and applauded for their hard work and dedication.

“This is our opportunity to demonstrate that we really value the contribution that they make to our communities and to celebrate those achievements.”

The categories are:

•District Champions Citizen of the Year 2018

•Parish/Town Council of the Year 2018

•Parish/Town Councillor of the Year 2018

•Volunteer(s) of the Year 2018

•Community Group of the Year 2018

•Young Citizen of the Year 2018

•Chairman of the Council’s Special Award - this is chosen by the Chairman of the Council. It could be a nominee for another award or someone the Chairman has met while on civic business.

The deadline for nominations is 4.30pm on Friday, March 16, 2018.

Winners will be presented with their awards at a special ceremony on the evening of Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Hemswell Court, Hemswell.

Visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/communityawards for a nomination form.