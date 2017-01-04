Chance to learn at Rasen CLIP

If you fancy learning a new skill, are looking for a change of career or want to get into further education in 2017, Market Rasen Learning Centre could be the place to go.

CLIP - Community Learning in Partnership - in the town’s Queen Street is holding an open day today (Wednesday) from 9.30am to 2pm.

Go along to find out about the courses on offer and the employability support they can provide.

The Learning Centre in Market Rasen has been open since 2000.

They offer a programme for 16 to 18 year-olds called Flare, as well as accredited and non-accredited courses for adults.

To find out more call them on 01673 843489.

Alternatively, visit the website at www.cliplearning.com where the full brochure of courses for the spring session can be viewed.