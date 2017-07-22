Central England Co-op is ready for summer - whatever the weather!

Colleagues at Central England Co-operative Chilled Distribution Centre have been working around the clock to ensure stores are stocked full of everything customers need to enjoy the summer

As youngsters break up from school and families get set for their holidays, a dedicated team of 170 colleagues at the Society’s Chilled Distribution Centre, in Leicester, have been working hard since all the way back in Easter to ensure shelves will be properly stocked with everything from salads to the best cuts of meats.

The Chilled Distribution Centre operates seven days a week to receive, pick, assemble and deliver over 320,000 bags of sweet and crunchy salad, 348,000 cucumbers, 375,000 burgers, 143,000 punnets of raspberries, 135,000 punnets of strawberries, 78,000 tubs of double cream, 38,000 packs of chicken barbecue drumsticks and over 42,000 Melton Mowbray pork pies – all in a bid to make sure people across the country are stocked up for everything from picnics in the park to family barbecues.

Colleagues have also been distributing hundreds of other items including thousands of joints of meat, salad and fruit items, pizzas and summertime favourites.

Ian Spencer, Chilled Distribution Centre Manager, said: “When the sun shines the Chilled Distribution Centre can get very busy.

“We always want to make sure our customers enjoy the best summer possible and our team always work tirelessly to ensure this is the case.”

The hard work will not stop once the summer months have ended for Society colleagues who work in Distribution as the preparation for Christmas starts to begin.

Last year, workers in the Food Distribution Centre shifted 61,000 tubs of Celebrations and nearly 81,000 tubs and boxes of Miniature Heroes during the Christmas period.

