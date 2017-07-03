CCTV: Meat and gadgets stolen from Market Rasen shop

Lincolnshire Police are seeking two men who they believe can help with their investigation into a theft at the Co-op at Market Rasen last month.

CCTV images were released today (Monday) after meat and electrical equipment was stolen from the shop on June 12.

The first man is described as mid 20s, slim build, wearing grey/white checked shirt, white vest, grey jeans, a white and grey baseball hat and black trainers.

The second man is described as slim build, dark hair, moustache, black top and bottoms, wearing a dark 3/4 length coat and carrying a black rucksack.

If you have any information, contact 101 and quote incident 453 of June 12.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0500 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-org.uk