Carl is running for his LIVES

A LIVES volunteer will really be running for his LIVES this weekend as he attempts his first London Marathon.

Carl Belcher, 44, has been active first responder with LIVES since 2013, responding to medical emergencies in his local community.

He entered the ballot to race for LIVES and at the weekend will now face a gruelling 26.2 miles to raise funds for the charity.

Carl has taken part in the Lincoln 10k and the Great North Run in previous years, but this weekend will be his first attempt at the full 26.2 miles.

Carl said: “Once I discovered how straight forward it is to help save someone’s life if they are in cardiac arrest, I decided that I really needed to learn basic life support and help serve my community.

“I then took up running to help fundraise so that I could help other people be trained and equipped to become LIVES First Responders.

“Even though I’m not looking forward to the pain and exhaustion of running this my 1st London Marathon, I’m looking forward to seeing how the money raised will go towards helping save the lives of many others in their real moment of need.”

Each year LIVES has to raise just over £1million to keep its 700 responders on the road so that they can help more than 20,000 people each year in medical emergencies. To train and equip each new responder costs the charity up to £3,000.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES said: “Like all of our volunteers, Carl already gives up so much of his valuable time to be there for his local community in time of medical emergency, so we’re absolutely thrilled and humbled that he’s chosen to run the London Marathon to raise vital funds for our charity and wish him the very best of luck.”