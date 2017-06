Greenacres Care Home staff raised £80 for the funds and entertainment for the residents when they spent a morning cleaning cars.

Unfortunately, the ‘cleaners’ had to take several breaks during the morning due to rain showers, but the cars all looked very clean at the end of a busy morning.

Patricia Connor, Jess Garner, Hulda Whitehead and Angie Thomas are pictured at work.

The Caistor home will be hosting a Pea and Pie evening on Saturday July 1, with tickets £5 from 01472 851 989.