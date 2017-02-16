Campaign says more foster carers needed in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Fostering Service is launching a new campaign to recruit more carers across the county.

Two recruitment events are being held for people who might be interested in learning more about fostering, alongside advertising to promote the need for more foster carers.

The events will be held in the evening from 7pm to 9pm, on Tuesday February 28, at The Bentley Hotel in Lincoln, and again on Thursday March 9, at The Guildhall in Grantham.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, said: “While we have been successful in recruiting carers across the county we need more to come forward.

“Foster carers are ordinary people who do something extraordinary in giving children a loving home.

“Take time out to attend one of our events and find out a bit more from those who have fostered – it might be just the sort of worthwhile experience you are looking for.”

For more information, or to book your place at the recuitment events log on at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/fosterevening