Call for better broadband

Have your say

Market Rasen’s MP, Sir Edward Leigh is calling for the quality of broadband in our area to be improved.

A new report suggests 11,566 broadband connections in West Lindsey are not getting the proposed minimum broadband download speed.

Sir Edward has joined 55 colleagues from across political parties to co-sign the British Infrastructure Group of MPs’ (BIG) latest report, ‘Broadbad 2.0’.

As many as 6.7 million broadband connections across the UK do not receive speeds above the proposed minimum standard.

The report criticises the lack of data on whether poor broadband speeds are due to homeowners being unable to order a faster service or whether the nationally mandated faster internet is not available for their property.

The report also investigates broadband customer services to find a worrying lack of minimum standards.

Of the major broadband providers in a voluntary agreement with Ofcom, none could provide BIG with any clear information about their complaints procedures, or any amount of compensation that they currently pay to their customers.