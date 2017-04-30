Caistor vinyl lovers turn out for Record Store Day 2017

Residents from the Market Rasen area were up bright and early last Saturday (April 22) and descended on a Louth shop for ‘Record Store Day’.

Now in its tenth year, Record Store Day is a celebration of the UK’s 200-plus independent record shops.

A list of special vinyl releases was made exclusively for the day - this year around 400 were made including releases from the late, great, David Bowie.

The queue outside ‘Off the Beaten Tracks’ - a Louth record shop - began forming at 9.30pm the previous night (April 21).

People joined from all over the county - and country - throughout the night and into the early hours of Saturday morning.

George Gillott and Matthew Grant, sixth form students from Caistor, arrived outside the shop at 5am.

George said: “It’s a very early start - but it will be worth it if we get the records we want.

“I’m hoping to get hold of a few - but mostly I’m after The Cure.”

Matthew said: “I’m definitely wanting a record released by The Cribs - but I’ll check out what’s left and see if there’s anything else I want!”

Becky Pearce, of Market Rasen, turned up an hour later.

She said: “I really want to get hold of some David Bowie - but I’m interested in Bullet for my Valentine as well!”

And vinyl enthusiasts had made their way down from all over the country to get hold of Off the Beaten Tracks’ stock.

Paul and Anne-Marie Bird of Hull secured their place second in line at 9.45pm on Friday night.

Paul said: “We’ve been coming here for the past four years - because the stock here is so good.

“We’ve got a long list but are really hoping for some Bowie.

“It will no doubt be an expensive morning!”

Record shop owner Mark Merrifield said the turn out was ‘amazing’.

He added: “Hats off to everyone who turned up early!”