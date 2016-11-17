Caistor students enjoy an out of this world experience

Six students from Caistor Yarborough Academy reached for the stars after being selected to attend a prestigious UK Space Agency conference in York.

While there, they were lucky enough to meet British ESA astronaut Major Tim Peake.

Students from Caistor Yarborough Academy talking to Major Tim Peake EMN-161114-104725001

The students won first prize with their Rocket Science display and presentation at this year’s Lincolnshire Show Schools Challenge and were delighted to be able to attend the conference and present the results of their investigation to a wider scientific audience.

Using rocket seeds that had spent six months on board the International Space Station, they carried out an experiment to see whether space travel affects germination and growth.

“It was really exciting to meet Tim Peake - we were very lucky to have the opportunity,” said student Izzy Keyworth.

“He told us how important our work was, especially the nutritional analysis of the rocket leaves that we helped with.

“He also told us that if you want to be an astronaut it is useful to be good at languages.

“He was a real inspiration and we had a great day.”

The conference celebrated the work done by students throughout the UK, inspired by Tim’s Principia mission.

“Encouraging students to engage with my Principia mission was always something that I had hoped to do and I am thrilled at the range of different things young people have done to follow my mission,” said Major Peake.