Caistor ‘Sting in the Tail’ no problem for course record-breaker Nick

The sun came out and so did the crowds to watch the 6th annual Sting in the Tail 10k run organised by Caistor Running Club.

The 500 places for this year’s event were sold out well ahead of the day and there was an attractive roll over of £200 on offer to any athlete able to beat the course record.

Caistor athlete Nick Martin did just that, as he broke his own record in winning the race for a fifth consecutive year.

Martin clocked an impressive 32.52 minutes, coming home alone.

He started the Brian Plant 10k the red hot favourite, as runners tackled a course which took them out towards North Kelsey and back to the town, finishing on the gruelling hill that gives the race its name.

Attracting particular attention along the course was the newly wed Sarah Chapman, who ran in her wedding dress with her bridal party.

For the first time, a fun run preceded the Sting in the Tail.

The Jem Build sponsored event was designed for those not old enough to enter the classic 10k or haven’t quite set their sights on such a challenge.

The event saw runners of all ages tackle a 2km course, with many of the children and adults donning fancy dress to help create a festive atmosphere.

First and second in the fun run were brother and sister Grace and Oliver Sullivan.

