Caistor remembrance

Residents of Caistor took part in the annual remembrance parade and service.

David King led the parade from the market place to the parish church, where a moving service was led bu the Rev Canon Ian Robinson and the Rev Sarah Parkin.

The parade making its way to the church. EMN-171211-183056001

Afterwards, the congregation made its way to the war memorial where the Act of Remembrance took place.

The names of the local dead from the 1914-1918 and 1939-1945 wars were read out to the hushed crowd, followed by the haunting sounds of the last post, played by Ray Wylie, echoing around.

Standard bearers lowered their flags ahead of the two -minute silence, before the laying of the wreaths by; The Royal British Legion; Caistor and District Lions; The Town Council; Grasby Scouts, Beavers and Cubs; Caistor Mayor Alan Somerscales; The RAOB; The Fire Brigade,; Caistor Grammar School; Caistor Yarborough Academy; Caistor Brownies, Rainbow and Guides; RNLI; Viking Explorers; Police and West Lindsey District Council.

Photos by Linda Oxley

Caistor Mayor Alan Somerscales laying a wreath. EMN-171211-183115001

Left Harry Sobey, Alfie Clark and Eric Sobey at the War Memorial. EMN-171211-183019001

Victor Brocklesby laying a wreath on behalf of the RAOB. EMN-171211-183153001