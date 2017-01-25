Caistor LIVES in urgent need of more volunteers

As the LIVES charity reports its busiest year on record, the Caistor group is facing a volunteer crisis.

LIVES responders attend medical emergencies within their own community - this totalled more than 20,000 call outs across the county last year, up 2,000 on the previous year.

However, at Caistor it has become more difficult to provide this life-saving service as the volunteer team has dwindled.

“Over the past year, the group has lost seven responders due to personal reasons, which means there are now only two active responders,” said Luke Kireia, the co-ordinator and trainer for the Caistor Lives group.

“Both work full time, so it is limited when they can provide cover for the community.”

Now Luke is urging new volunteers to come forward and help provide cover for Caistor and the surrounding area.

“As the volunteers are local to the emergency call they normally arrive on scene before the Ambulance providing life saving skills making every minute matter,” said Luke.

“Responders need to be able to carry the kit bag, perform CPR and also be able to drive.

“Volunteers can come from all walks of life and can have little or no medical experience - full training is given by LIVES.”

Across Lincolnshire, the trend of increasing calls is continuing into 2017, with LIVES responders exceptionally busy over the holiday period.

Between December 31 2016 and January 2 2017, LIVES volunteers attended more than 300 emergency incidents, which is nearly double the normal number of jobs.

Every year LIVES need to raise more than £1 million from public donations to keep their army of volunteers trained and equipped to be able to respond to any medical emergency across Lincolnshire.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES said: “Our responders make a huge contribution to their communities throughout the year, responding to emergency calls day or night and whatever the weather.

“We’re often the first people at the scene of an emergency and our actions save lives.

“Now, as the number of calls we attend grows, more than ever it is important for us to raise funds to allow our volunteers to continue their exceptional lifesaving work.

“We are very grateful for the public support that allows us to continue to offer immediate medical care throughout Lincolnshire, and we would not have been able to help over 20,000 people without our generous supporters.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about becoming a LIVES responder in the Caistor area is asked to go along to the next training night, which takes place on Monday February 13 at Caistor Fire Station, in Hersey Lane off North Kelsey Road.

The session start at 7pm.

If you are unable to attend but are interested in joining or want more information, contact Luke on 07554 446 858, or email luke_kireia@hotmail.com.

Alternatively visit lives.org.uk, where there is also details on ways to make a donation.