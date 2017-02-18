Caistor Lions’ support for children with cancer

Caistor and District Lions Club has made a donation of £500 to the Saras Hope Foundation, a charity based in Crete which gives holidays to the families of children living with cancer. Local representative Malcolm Bolton accepted the cheque from Lion president Peter Morris and Terry Box.

The charity’s aim is to purchase the villas in Crete, which enable the foundation to support around 15 to 20 families each year.

For more information call Carol on 0191 223 6789, email carol@sarashopefoundation.co.uk or visit www.sarashopefoundation.co.uk