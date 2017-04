Caistor and District Lions Club held its 37th charter dinner at Laceby’s Oaklands Hotel.

Lions members and guests enjoyed a delicious meal following welcoming speeches by President Peter Morris, Vice President Rob Turner and guest Angela Lawrence.

A fun Irish bingo session was held and a raffle took place, before everyone danced the night away.

Pictured are top table guests, from left, Robyn and Ady Gutherson, Celia and John Lowden, Bridget and Rob Turner, Angela Lawrence and Peter Morris.