Caistor Grammar School Design Award

It was back to school for two ex-Caistor Grammar School students when they were guests of honour at their former school’s annual exhibition of Design and Technology work.

Architects James Lockwood and Rob Cook, from ID Architecture in Grimsby, successfully navigated the demands of GCSE and A level Design and Technology at the school before embarking on their careers.

Thomas Mead holding his gun case. (Lin) EMN-171005-073348001

Both were keen to support the work of current students and had the unenviable task of awarding of a prize for ‘Innovation’.

They agreed the work on display was exceptional and deciding on one winner had been almost impossible, with work from Freddie Marris, Shannon Preston and Jacob Lawson receiving particular praise.

Ultimately, it was Year 11 student Thomas Mead who was awarded the prize for his gun case.

His design was manufactured for his grandfather, who shares Thomas’s passion for shooting.

Thomas said: “I’m over the moon with the recognition of my project.”