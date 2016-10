The Friends of Caistor Grammar School presented a cheque for £5,000 to headmaster Roger Hale at their recent AGM.

The money will go towards funding a student technician at the school for this academic year.

A sell-out concert by saxophonist Snake Davis and a raffle, with prizes donated by local businesses, were the two main fundraisers.

To add some ‘healthy’ competition, a wheelbarrow of chocolate was the award to the top raffle ticket sellers, which was last year’s year 7.