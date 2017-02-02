Caistor Dog fouling campaign goes on

Caistor Town Council is stepping up its campaign against dog fouling.

A number of posters have been put up around the town and also distributed to residents to put on their own property to discourage dog following outside properties and in gardens.

The council is encouraging people to identify offending dog owners, especially on the sports ground, which currently has to be searched and dog fouling removed before football matches.

“CCTV footage from the sports ground has shown a male adult with two children playing on the skate park and allowing a dog to run around the area off its lead unsupervised,” said town clerk Helen Pitman.

“No effort was made to check the dog had not fouled on the skate park and as the incident took place in the hours of darkness the irresponsibility of the dog owner would be compounded.

“Caistor Town Council wishes to remind the public that it is an offence to allow dogs off leads in the sports ground.

“Dog owners are reminded town council is monitoring incidents of dog fouling over the next three months and, if there is not a marked improvement, will have no option other than to ban dogs from the sports ground completely.”