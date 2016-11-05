Caistor course to focus on family history

Experienced genealogist Sarah Taylor is running a series of sessions at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre to help with family tree research.

Sarah has in excess of 20 years experience as a Genealogist working in Lincolnshire and offers her expertise to help you uncover your ancestors.

She will guide you on your way with individual advice and help with the best of knowledge from relations, old photographs, parish records, certificates, internet sites, the Lincoln Archives and numerous other sources of research material.

The aim is to create fun and friendly group sessions to encourage your personal research and to assist in completing your family tree.

Sessions take place on the second Wednesday of the month, 9.30am to 12.30pm, starting on November 9, and cost £10 per session.

Details: 01472 851605.