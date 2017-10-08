Caistor Cares launches coffee mornings

Caistor Cares, the voluntary organisation offering friendship and support for people over the age of 60, has launched free coffee mornings every Monday.

The organisation already offers befriending through home visits to a number of people in the town, but it was felt that a weekly social event would add to this service.

The coffee mornings are being held every Monday morning at Drakes Court, next to Southdale flats, from 10am to 11am, and anyone over 60 is welcome to drop in.

Further information is available from Angela Clark on 01472 852749.