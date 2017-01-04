Caistor Cares hosts party for senior citizens

Festive season celebrations got into full swing for Caistor’s senior citizens with a party organised by Caistor Cares.

Caistor Cares was launched earlier this year with a commemorative party for the Queen’s 90th birthday.

The community volunteering network is aimed at reducing social isolation.

Its latest event at the town hall brought together a wide and varied selection of talented performers from the town’s active community, who gave up their time to enthrall the town’s senior residents with a festive-themed programme.

Performances included a duet by Pearl McCann and Alice Morton, as well as a ukelele band of children from Caistor Primary School, the Caistor Angels.

From the grammar school, there was a sing-a-long led by Katie and Ellie Robey, with three festive favourites from Robert Hewis.

Caistor Ladies Choir also performed and there was a rousing finale from the band The O’Claires.

Caistor Cares works in close association with the charity Friendship at Home.

Find out more at www.caistorcares.org or telephone Chris on (01472) 851189.

SUPPORT

Caistor Cares is a befriending service offering friendship and support to older people in Caistor and the surrounding district.

PARTY

Founder Chris Robey said: “We were pleased to welcome around 100 senior citizens to our first Christmas party.”

VOLUNTEERS

Since its launch in June, the group has matched 12 volunteers to members.

GET HELP

The group would be pleased to hear from anyone over the age of 60 who would like to join.