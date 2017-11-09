Caistor Cares group looking to extend service area

The successful Caistor Cares group is set to expand their services to Grasby, Searby and Owmby.

The voluntary organisation aims to reduce isolation, especially for people over the age of 60.

All the services are free and include befriending, coffee mornings and parties.

A launch meeting for the new area will be held this Saturday, November 11, in Grasby Village Hall at 11.15am.

There will be the chance to hear how caistor Cares operates and answer any questions people may have.

Anyone interested in volunteering, know someone who may benefit from the services or are simply curious is welcome to go along.

For more information, or if you are interested but unable to attend, call Chris Robey on 01472 851189 (eves) or email chris@caistorcares.org.

Information on the group is available on the website www.caistorcares.org