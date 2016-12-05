Caistor calendar available

Wolds Photographer Peter Thompson has published another of his popular calendars to show just some of what the area has to offer.

The photographs used in Caistor and the Lincolnshire Wolds 2017 feature some of the annual events in the town.

Included is Morris Dancing in the Square by the Grimsby Morris Men, the summer street party and the pump blessing.

There are also some of the well-known local views, including Nettleton Valley, Normanby le Wold, Caistor Parish Church in Spring, the view of Lincoln Cathedral from Claxby and scenes reflecting the way of life in different seasons the Wolds.

The calendar is available from Caistor Post Office and Caistor Paper Shop or by phoning Peter direct on 01472 851532.

Orders by post can be made to Peter Thompson, Ramada, 17 Horsemarket, Caistor, LN7 6UP, enclosing a cheque.

The price of this limited edition calendar is £8.50, which includes postage and packing.