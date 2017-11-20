West Lindsey District Council appeal for round pound coins

The round pound coins went out of circulation on October 15, but West Lindsey District Council have a plan.

Residents are invited to bring any spare round pound coins to the West Lindsey District Council offices, in Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough.

Money donated will then go to Children In Need.

The deadline for bringing in coins is Saturday, December 1.

The Gainsborough office is the only council office taking part in the appeal.