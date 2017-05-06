The ‘last post’ for Wragby locals... or is it?

Residents in Wragby will be forced to travel for Post Office services following the temporary closure of the local branch on April 29.

After running the Post Office for three years as part of the Pet Shop, the branch closed at 2pm last Saturday due to manager Josie Exton’s retirement.

Wragby Post Office

Ms Exton has plans to spend more time with her grandchildren.

She said: “As a real people-person, I have enjoyed serving customers in the Post Office.

“But now that I’m in my sixties, it’s time for me to retire and devote some time to my family.

“Wragby’s pet shop will continue running as normal - but it’s time for the Post Office to find new premises.”

The Post Office have said it is ‘investigating options available’ to facilitate the re-opening of Wragby’s Post Office.

In the meantime, it is suggested that Wragby locals travel to the nearby East Barkwith branch for their ‘important’ Post Office services.

A Post Office spokesman said: “Following the resignation of the Postmaster, Wragby Post Office will temporarily close on April 29.

“We know how important Post Office services are to people in Wragby and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.

“Any customers wishing to access Post Office services may do so from any Post Office branch, including, East Barkwith Post Office.

“We would like to assure customers that we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

“In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office.”