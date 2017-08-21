Tesco recalls thousands of products including Maltesers, Galaxy bars and Quorn mince

Tesco has recalled a huge list of items and products, including chocolate bars and quorn mince.

The supermarket has said that anyone who has bought one of the many items up for recall should bring them back for a full refund.

Customers do not need to bring a receipt for their items in order to be granted the refund.

Cooking sauces, haggis, protein bars and mints are just some of the many items that Tesco has recalled.

The reasons for the numerous recalls range from glass being found in some products or incorrect allergy labelling.

Here is a list of all the products that have been recalled.

Tesco Creamy Leek & Bacon Cooking Sauce 470g

Its best before end of July 2018 and its batch code is 7031

Tesco have identified a manufacturing fault with the product where a single batch may contain egg which is not declared on the label. This means the product is a risk to customers intolerant or allergic to egg.

Customers have been warned to not consume the affected date code of this product if they are intolerant or allergic to egg.

Various Peter’s Premier Slices

Peter’s are recalling affected date codes from customers due to possible glass contamination.

These include Peter’s Premier Chicken Tikka Slice (Barcode: 5011187104295 Use by: 20 August 2017), Peter’s Premier Cheesy Bean Slice (Barcode: 5011187104103 Use by: 20 August 2017), Peter’s Premier Steak Slice (Barcode: 5011187104318 Use by: 20 August 2017)

Macsween of Edinburgh - Various Haggis and Black Pudding

“Routine testing detected high water activity in a limited number of the products which raises concerns about the company’s procedures in place to control Clostridium botulinum. Clostridium botulinum has not been detected in any product and this action is purely a precautionary measure.”

Products affected Macsween of Edinburgh Haggis, Macsween of Edinburgh Vegetarian Haggis, Macsween of Edinburgh Black Pudding, Macsween of Edinburgh In a Hurry – Haggis, Black Pudding and Vegetarian Haggis, Macsween of Edinburgh Delicious Every Day Haggis Gluten Free 454g, Macsween of Edinburgh Haggis Canapes, Macsween of Edinburgh 3 Bird Haggis

All with use by dates up to and including 18/08/2017

Clif Builder’s Chocolate Mint Protein Bar 68g

Its best before end is April 5 2016 to April 23 2018.

Tesco said: “Clif Bar & Company have identified that a single batch of Clif Builder’s Chocolate Mint Protein Bar may contain undeclared peanuts and tree nuts including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts.

“As a precautionary measure, Clif Bar & Company are recalling the affected date code from customers allergic or intolerant to the undeclared allergens. No other Clif products are known to be affected.”

Do not consume the affected date code of this product if you are allergic or intolerant to the undeclared allergens.

Galaxy Milk 4x42g multipack bars

Tesco said: “Mars Chocolate UK has announced the voluntary recall of the following products detailed below due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

“Batch codes: 719G1SLO00, 719G2SLO00 Best before: 06/05/2018

“Please do not consume the product with the affected best before dates.”

Maltesers Teasers 35g bar

Tesco said: “Mars Chocolate UK announced the voluntary recall of the following products detailed below due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

“Batch codes: 720C1SLO00, 720D2SLO00. Best before: 13/05/2018”

Please do not consume the product with the affected best before dates.

Quorn Chilled Cocktail Sausages 180g

Use By Date is June 7, 2016.

Tesco said: “This product is being recalled as it contains Milk and Barley, which are not mentioned on the label due to a labelling error.

“For anyone with an allergy to Milk or Barley Gluten, this makes the product unsuitable and should be avoided.

“As a precautionary measure, Quorn are recalling the affected date code from customers. No other Quorn products are known to be affected.”

Uncle Joe’s Liquorice & Aniseed Extra Strong Mints 35g (tin)

Best Before End is June 30, 2018 – Lot code: TC16015

Tesco said: “William Santus & Co. Ltd has identified a manufacturing fault affecting a single batch of product that may contain small pieces of metal.

“As a precautionary measure, William Santus & Co. Ltd are recalling an affected date and lot code from customers. No other Uncle Joe’s branded products are known to be affected.”

Lipstick Pens 2PK

Model #: MF986479, Lollipop Pens 4PK, Model #: MF986829

Tesco said: “Amscan International Ltd has advised that the caps on both pens do not comply with the required safety standards and as such may pose an asphyxiation hazard if swallowed accidentally. There have been no reports of injuries with either of these products.

“As a precautionary measure, Amscan International Ltd are recalling affected pens from customers. No other Amscan products are known to be affected.”here a full refund will be given. No receipt is req

Lindt Excellence Dark Extra Fine Easter Shell Egg 220g

Best Before End October 2017, Batch code: LS7018

Lindt Lindor Strawberries & Cream Shell Egg 285g

Best Before End July 2017 Batch code: LS6334

Tesco said: “Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Limited has identified a packing error whereby the wrong eggs have been packed in the wrong outer box. As a result, the allergen labelling is inaccurate and the products are a risk to consumers who are allergic or intolerant to barley.

“As a precautionary measure, Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Limited are recalling affected date codes from customers.

No other Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Limited products are known to be affected.”

Tesco Oriental Chicken Chow Mein

Tesco said: “We have been made aware by our supplier that due to a manufacturing error Tesco Chicken Curry has mistakenly been packed in Tesco Oriental Kitchen Chicken Chow Mein packaging. The Chicken Curry contains, milk, egg, mustard & sesame and as such product packed as Chicken Chow Mein will have the incorrect allergen information on the packaging.”

Pack size: 400g, Use By Date: 19/03/17, Batch Code: L069F

Kids II Oball Rattle

Tesco said: “Kids II UK Limited has identified a manufacturing fault. There is a chance that small parts can release from the chamber. These small parts may pose a choking hazard for children under three years of age.

Model number: 81031, “T” date codes: T3065, T0486, T1456, T2316 and T2856.

Lotus Biscoff Crunchy Biscuit Spread 380g

Tesco said: “Lotus Bakeries UK Ltd has identified a manufacturing fault affecting 6 batch / date codes of Lotus Biscof Crunchy Biscuit Spread that may contain small pieces of metal.

“As a precautionary measure, Lotus Bakeries UK Ltd is recalling affected batch / date codes from customers. No other product in the Lotus Bakery Spreads range is affected. As a precautionary measure, Lotus Bakeries UK Ltd is recalling affected batch / date codes from customers. No other product in the Lotus Bakery Spreads range is affected.”

Batch code / Best Before End

7005109 – 05/02/2018

7011209 – 11/02/2018

7019109 – 19/02/2018

7030309 – 28/02/2018

7039109 – 08/03/2018

7046109 – 15/03/2018

Quorn mince (frozen) 300g

Tesco said: “Quorn has identified a manufacturing fault affecting a single batch of Quorn mince (frozen) that may contain small pieces of metal.

Best Before End 31/8/18, Batch code: 136331.

Wooden alphabet pull-along

Tesco said: “We have been made aware that the pull along cord on one batch code of this product may become frayed and unravel causing a potential hazard.”

Recalled Batch Code: 161101

New Covent Garden Soup Co. Skinny Goan Spiced Chicken 700g

Tesco said: “New Covent Garden Soup Company are recalling this product because it contains undeclared mustard. Use by all dates up to and including 19 February 2017.”