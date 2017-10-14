Taking to the airwaves for beauty bonus at Rasen’s Spring

Radio presenter John Marshall was in Market Rasen last week to help one Rasen business celebrate its first birthday.

PML Beauty, who run Spring Beauty Room, teamed up with Lincs FM for a competition, which saw one lucky listener win a ‘Time for Me’ pamper session and a goodie bag of products.

And the winner was Kaz Redfearn from Bardney, who is pictured above, second left, with PML owners Sarah Jlill and Teresa Mack, and John Marshall.

“The support from everybody over the past year has been lovely,” said Sarah. “We have a solid client base who have followed us through on our journey and we thank them all.”