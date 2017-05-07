Residents hit out after local authorities make a ‘poor show’ of advertising Tour of the Wolds

It was originally tipped to ‘put Caistor on the map’, but some people in the town say ‘not enough was done’ to publicise the Tour of the Wolds.

The Wolds hosted a brand-new premier cycling event in April, which attracted amateurs and cycling stars alike such as Dame Sarah Storey.

The weekend of action was based predominantly in Louth - but saw hoards of cyclists ride through the centre of Caistor.

Speaking prior to the event, Caistor’s town clerk Helen Pitman welcomed the tour.

She said: “Securing this event is a fantastic achievement for this area and will help put us on the map.

“I am very happy that the Tour of the Wolds has been confirmed as part of British Cycling’s 2017 events calendar.”

However, less than a month on from the two-day cycling extravaganza, some feel that not enough was done to ‘get the word out’.

Manager of Caistor Heritage Centre Stephanie Dale said that the Tour of the Wolds was a ‘great opportunity’ for Caistor – but that it ‘didn’t generate as many visitors as it could have’.

She said: “I think the Tour of the Wolds cycling event was an excellent thing to promote the beautiful countryside we live in.

“It seems to me to have been a great opportunity – but also a missed one too.

“There seemed to be nothing official to publicise the event.

“In light of this, it didn’t seem to bring many people to the town, and certainly didn’t generate any extra revenue as far as we are concerned.

“If we thought it was going to be a big thing then we might have extended our opening hours to accommodate visitors.

“However, if we had, we would certainly have lost revenue.

“It seems strange that West Lindsey District Council weren’t more behind it.

“It’s a pretty poor show if I’m honest.”

Stephanie added that this was an event she’d like to see back in Caistor – only more thoughtfully publicised.

She said: “I’d definitely like to see something like this year on year in Caistor – but with a bit more work, the whole of Caistor could benefit.”

Caistor’s mayor Carol Mackenzie said: “With regard to the Wolds Cycling Grand Prix, we were delighted that it came to Caistor, and sorry that it didn’t have the support from WLDC.

“Nevertheless we do hope that Caistor will be included in the route next year.

“If Caistor is included in the route next year we may look at publicising more for the benefit of those attending from out of town.”

Nettleton resident Jonathan Holt said: “I only became aware of the tour when I saw the road closure notices erected by Lincolnshire County Council.

“There appeared to me to be no advertising of the event by the organisers, or media or Caistor Town Council.

“I met a lot of different people around Caistor and even those with a passing interest in cycling say they were unaware of it taking place.

“The mantra chanted for the last 30 years by WLDC has been ‘tourism’, yet this major event was not mentioned as far as I can see.”

West Lindsey District Council have said publicity for the event included ‘emailing on the events list to all tourism businesses’, as well as on ‘the events calendar of WLDC, Visit Lincolnshire and lovelincolnshirewolds.com websites’.

WLDC’s tourism officer was also working in Louth alongside East Lindsey District Council.