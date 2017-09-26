Race day fun for Rasen business celebration

A Market Rasen business celebrated 15 years of trading with a day at the races.

Second Element was established in October 2002; its vision is “to be the first choice for ensuring safe and legally compliant water systems”. Its customers consist of both the public and private sectors, including more than 10 Local Authorities.

More than 50 people - company employees and their partners - attended the raceday party.

Managing Director Richard Danielson said: “We have fantastic engagement from our staff and their families, and I’m so grateful for their hard work and support over the past 15 years; it is their hard work that has built our reputation.”