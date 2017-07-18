Primark recalls flip-flops containing chemical linked to cancer

Discount clothes retail giant Primark has recalled pairs of flip-flop over fears they contain a chemical linked to cancer.

Three pairs of flip flops sold in the store for almost six months this year have been recalled by the clothes store.

A Primark spokesman confirmed the flip flops contain chrysene, which is commonly used in dark-coloured dyes.

The following product codes are affected:

Kimball Numbers:

Khaki - 02387/07, 08, 09

Black - 02387/01, 02, 03

Blue - 02387/04, 05, 06

The product was on sale in stores from the 4th January 2017 to the 2nd June 2017.

A statement issued by the firm said: “It has come to our attention that the footwear product detailed above does not meet the Primark usual high standards for chemical compliance. We have found levels of a restricted substance in the product in excess of the 1.0 mg/kg requirement.

“With the safety of our customers and respect for the environment at the forefront of our minds we have taken the decision to recall this product and are therefore inviting you to return this item for a full refund.”If you have purchased this product then please return it to any Primark store where you will be offered a full refund. You will not be required to provide proof of purchase.