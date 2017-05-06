Pink tractor on tour for cancer charity, at Corringham

A special Pink Valtra Tractor being used to raise awareness of Breast Cancer will be one of the attractions at an open day being held by Peacock & Binnington at their Corringham Depot on Thursday, May 11.

The tractor is part of a summer long nationwide tour of agricultural shows and county events across the UK with a mission to raise as much money possible for the Breast Cancer Care Charity

The P&B team has kick-started the tour by helping out Tesco at Brigg with the loan of this eye catching N154 series tractor, while Tesco was raising funds to promote the Cancer Race for Life for Cancer Research.

As well as the tractor on the open day, the P&B team will be raising money for Breast Cancer Care through a bake sale, competitions and donations

The event runs from 10am to 8pm.