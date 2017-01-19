New Rasen shop looking to grow with customers

Children are the focus of the newest shop in Market Rasen, which opened its doors to the public on Saturday.

Whoops A Daisies, in the town’s Queen Street, caters for children from birth to eight years of age and owner Sharon Sykes has been delighted with the initial response.

“We opened on Saturday and had a great day,” said Sharon, who has transferred her business from Oakham to Market Rasen.

“We really appreciate the support of the town and the local people.”

Sharon has run the business for the past nine years, starting out as a party plan, before moving to a market stall in Oakham.

The business then transferred to Grantham indoor market, before Sharon opened the shop in Oakham five years ago.

“Having moved to Market Rasen to live, travelling every day to Oakham has taken an hour and a half each way,” said Sharon.

“I asked around and people said they would like to see a baby shop in town again.

“So when this shop came up for lease, I thought I would give it a go here in Rasen.”

As well as baby clothes, Sharon is stocking a range of gifts, plus bedding and other baby-related items.

“We can make up gift baskets to take into hospital or to take to baby showers,” said Sharon.

“We can also arrange the whole baby shower if you want us to - including cakes and games.”

Sharon says she is keen to hear what people would like to see in the shop and would look at expanding the clothing age range if there was a demand.

There is, however, one part of running the shop Sharon says she is particularly fond of.

“I always like to see new parents bring in the babies and then watch them grow up over time.”

Whoops A Daisies will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 9am to 5pm, but Sharon says she is looking at maybe having a late night opening on Fridays.

And what of the slightly unusual name for Rasen’s newest shop.

“Ah, well I was one of nine and it was a very familiar saying in our household with so many of us running around,” explained Sharon.

○ Whoops A Daisies is in the former Undies and Overs shop at 14 Queen Street, which has now been incorporated in to Market Rasen Pet Centre at 18 Queen Street.