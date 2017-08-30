New Rasen funeral home set to open this week

Lincolnshire Co-op opens its 20th funeral home this week - in Market Rasen.

NEW FUNERAL HOME FOR MARKET RASEN

Modern funeral facilities will soon serve families and their loved ones around Market Rasen. Lincolnshire Co-op has converted a former pub building on King Street into a new funeral

home.

More than £300,000 has been invested in the facility, which includes an arrangement lounge,

reception and a chapel of rest.

There’s also an extra room for families to spend private time together and it has state-of-the-art

facilities for looking after clients’ loved ones.

It’ll be officially opened on Thursday, 31st August with a special dedication ceremony.

A donation will also be made to two local causes – Market Rasen Lions Club and Market Rasen

Bowls Club.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Head of Funerals David Dernley said: “We look forward to supporting

people in and around Market Rasen with this new facility, whether it’s for a simple cup of tea

and a chat or support through a difficult time. “We’re proud of the professional, affordable and compassionate service we deliver and our high

standard of facilities.

“We’re also committed to providing transparent prices and helping people to find a funeral they

can afford - that’s why we’ve signed the enhanced Fair Funerals Pledge.”

The branch will be Lincolnshire Co-op’s 20th funeral home and will begin serving the area on

Friday 1st September.

It joins the Society’s travel branch in Market Place and post office and food store in John

Street, in Market Rasen.