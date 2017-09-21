New Rasen business set to grow for the future

A new Market Rasen business is looking to help everyone get into growing - even if you only have a window box.

It could be considered ‘space-age technology’ but hydroponic gardening has been around for decades - with commercial growers using the system as far back as the early 1960s.

Now, Pinto’s Hydroponical Garden has opened in the town’s Dear Street Business Park and owner Bryan Pinto is looking to bring the system of growing to the masses.

He said: “A hydroponic system is something anyone can use.

“Whether you have an acre of garden or just a corner of a room, you can grow something.”

Hydroponic gardening is growing plants without, or with very little, soil or in a water-based environment.

Mineral nutrient solutions are used to feed the plants in water, without soil.

Pinto’s opened in early August, but Bryan started gardening at the age of 15 and has been fascinated by the hydroponic system ever since.

He said: “I used it to set my seeds away and really got into it.

“It is fantastic to see how things grow - and it can be used in so many ways.

“Florists can grow flowers out of season, because you are controlling the whole growing environment.

“People can grow their own salad crops in a small corner of their living room.

“You can also look at vertical planting if space is limited too - the possibilities really are endless.

“It is also a great system for, say, the elderly, who want to continue growing things, but may have had to give up their garden.”

There are lots of different methods used for hydroponical gardening, with systems ranging from around £70 into the £1,000s.

“I am not here to sell things to people for the sake of selling,” added Bryan.

“I want people to enjoy their growing and get the best advice - that is what I am here for.

“I am happy for people to come in and have a chat about how hydroponics can help them - it really is the way forward for growing.”